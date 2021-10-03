Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

