Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $270,000.

REXR stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

