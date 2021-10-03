Legal & General Group Plc Buys 289,832 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.89% of LKQ worth $128,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

