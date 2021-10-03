Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of VMware worth $165,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

