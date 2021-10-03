LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

