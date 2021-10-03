Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,729,560 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,729,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 566,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

