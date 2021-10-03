Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 335,759 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,759 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 42,586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $3,853,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.