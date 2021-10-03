A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,295 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

