Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 314,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DZS in the first quarter worth $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.12 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $329.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

