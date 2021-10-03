Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $20.54 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

