Advisor Partners LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,785.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,936.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

