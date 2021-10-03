Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.