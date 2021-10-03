Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRDLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

