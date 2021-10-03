Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

