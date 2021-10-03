Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

