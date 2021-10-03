SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.