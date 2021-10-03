Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,974 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

