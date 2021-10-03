Advisor Partners LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

