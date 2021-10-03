Advisor Partners LLC Buys 471 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

