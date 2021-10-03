Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average is $237.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

