Advisor Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $333.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.04 and its 200 day moving average is $319.16. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

