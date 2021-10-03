Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

