ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ASGN stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

