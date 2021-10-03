McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

