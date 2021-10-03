Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $279.23 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $279,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

