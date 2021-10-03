Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,861 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 245.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

