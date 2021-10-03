Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

