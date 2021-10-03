Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.08% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 833.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 234,597 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,497,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $78.70 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

