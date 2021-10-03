Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,219 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.