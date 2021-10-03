Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAO stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. KAO has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

