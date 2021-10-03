Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Declines By 78.8%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PSPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

