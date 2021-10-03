Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 78.4% in September

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Fagron stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Get Fagron alerts:

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.