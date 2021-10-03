Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.66 Million

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $499.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.43 million and the lowest is $490.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

