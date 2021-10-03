SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,897 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

