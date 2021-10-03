SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 249,484 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 268.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.