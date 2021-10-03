Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.