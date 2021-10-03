iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.