Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 423 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000.

ACWX opened at $55.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.