Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IVH opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
