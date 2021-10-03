Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IVH opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

