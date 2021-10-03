Stephens Inc. AR Sells 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,902,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

