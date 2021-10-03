ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

