Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $447.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.