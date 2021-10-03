KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

