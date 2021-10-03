Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €40.55

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.65 ($47.83).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.