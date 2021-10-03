Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $81.50

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

