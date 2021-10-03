KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.