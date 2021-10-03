KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,871 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 169.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

