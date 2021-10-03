DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.
DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43.
In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.