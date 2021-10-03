DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.