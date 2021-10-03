KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,731 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

