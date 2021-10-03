Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

